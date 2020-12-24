The Santa Update and Tips for Survival

We reached out to Santas team to get an official update. They have released the following statement.

“I am on target to reach the central Mississippi area on time this evening. Please remember before going to bed clear your fireplace by extinguishing any burning embers, not only for me but for you as well. Check your tree to ensure their is no faulty wiring in the lights and also keep your tree well watered daily to avoided dryness, which might possibly cause a fire and burn the presents. we have had quite a year so don’t concern yourself about the carb count or amount of icing on the cookies, just don’t tell Ms Claus. And one more thing my children, no matter what your age old or young, adult or not remember my boy Rudolph. Don’t bully someone over differences, seek common ground, work together. Each of you is special a gift from God and you never know when your uniqueness while in a dark world will help light the way.” Merry Christmas

