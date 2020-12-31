Breaking Update – Pearl River Resort New Year’s Eve Fireworks Cancelled

New Year’s Eve Fireworks at Pearl River Resort are cancelled. Pearl River Resort said “in consultation with Choctaw Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, Pearl River Resort regretfully announces the cancellation of its New Years Eve Fireworks Show. The safety of Pearl River Resort’s guests and associates as well as the broader community is our top priority.”

*The National Weather Service of Jackson is forecasting inclement weather in the area especially late this afternoon and tonight with potential wind gust of 60-70 miles per hour, and possible tornadoes.