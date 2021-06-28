Breck Riley named Radio Personality of the Year

Breck Riley has been named Radio Personality of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.

The announcement was made Saturday night at the MAB Excellence in Broadcasting awards at the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson.

“This is the award I’ve been aiming for ever since I started in radio seven years ago, ” said Riley. “I don’t get excited about much, as my coworkers may tell you, but this one is big for me personally.”

Additionally, “The Breckfast Show,” hosted by Riley, won 3rd place in the Best Morning Show category.

Perhaps the biggest award of the night however, went to WCKK – Kicks 96.7.

Mississippi’s Superstar Country won Radio Station of the Year.

In total, Boswell Media brought home 15 awards, eight of which were first place.

Click HERE for more pictures and videos from the awards banquet.

MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

First Place Awards

Other entries receiving honors