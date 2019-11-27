Breezy 101 Church Bulletin.

- Christian Liberty M. B. Church invites everyone to a Pre-Thanksgiving Gift-Giving Service Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 6:00 p.m. The guest minister will be Rev. Earl M. Myles, Pastor of Silver Cloud and Armstead Chapel Baptist Churches of Friars Point, MS.
- Travelers’ Rest MB Church is having their Pastor’s Appreciation Program on December 1st at 3 PM with Rev. Eddie Carr, Pastor of Mt. Moriah MB Church, as the speaker. Everyone is welcome.
Bethlehem M. B.Church of Sallis will be celebrating their annual Musician Appreciation Program, December 14 at 6:00 p.m. The honorees are Evangelist Gloria Lewis, Brother Ashton Rockett and Brother Alexander Erving. All choirs, musicians, soloists and praise dancers are welcome. Come out and help us celebrate this wonderful occasion.
- St.Therese Catholic Church, located at 108 Bell St. Kosciusko, holds Mass (English) Sunday 10:30 A.M, Mass (Spanish) Sunday 2:00 P.M, Wednesday Holy Hour 5:00 P.M , Wednesday Mass 6:00 P.M.
- Members from local choirs will present their annual Christmas Cantata entitled “Messiah Heaven’s Glory” twice in Holmes County. The choir will perform at Main Street Baptist Church in Goodman on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. and at First Baptist Church in Durant on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. Food and fellowship will follow after each cantata.
