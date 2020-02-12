Breezy 101 Church Bulletin

- Indian Springs Assembly of God will be serving a Ribeye Steak or Chicken Tenders Supper Saturday, February 16 beginning at 4 p.m.
The church is located at the intersection of Hwy. 25 and Mt. Calvary Rd., 6 miles north of Hwy. 19.
- Parkway Baptist Church will be having a stew fundraiser on Saturday, February 22. Pick uo will be from 2-4 pm. The cost is $7 per quart and $25 per gallon. If you would like to place an order before Saturday, you may call the church office at 662-289-1222.
- Mt. Pilgrim MB Church will have their annual Black History Month program on Sunday, February 23 after worship service.
-
Doty Springs Baptist Church will host One Way Quartet February 29 at 5 p.m. A Love offering will be received. Finger food fellowship will follow. Call (662) 803-6997 for directions.
-
Bethlehem M.B. Church of Sallis, invites everyone to their Pastor Anniversary Program to be held on March 1 at 2:30 p.m. We will be honoring Dr. Darrell G. Brooks, Sr. & First Lady Betty’s 8th year. The speaker will be Rev. Arsel Brown of Canton. Come out and be blessed, dinner will be served.
- St.Therese Catholic Church, located at 108 Bell St. Kosciusko, holds Mass (English) Sunday 10:30 A.M, Mass (Spanish) Sunday 2:00 P.M, Wednesday Holy Hour 5:00 P.M , Wednesday Mass 6:00 P.M.
If you have a church announcement that you would like to be published in this bulletin, please click here.