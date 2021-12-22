Breezy 101 to be off-air as new tower goes up

Breezy 101 will be off the air for an extended period of time Wednesday as work continues on the new broadcast tower.

Tower crews, engineers, and workers from Kosciusko Water & Light are currently working on sit to get the tower completed.

There is no time frame for when the station will be back on the air, but it should be no later than Wednesday afternoon.

We apologize for any inconvenience and invite you to listen to the Breezy 101 audio stream online or to one of our other Boswell Media Stations: Kicks 96.7 or The Boswell Media Christmas Station (98.3).