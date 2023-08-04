Breezy 101 to sound better than ever thanks to audio processor

The music coming over your radio on Breezy 101 will sound a bit more crisp now thanks to a brand new audio processor.

The new processor was installed Friday afternoon by Ross Swanner with Innovative Broadcast Services in Starkville.

“What the processor mainly does is help to balance the sound coming over the radio,” said Swanner. “It will make the music sound clearer, louder, and brighter while cutting down on clipping and distortion.”

This particular model has dual font-panel digital screens to display audio meters and additional information.

Boswell Media CEO Johnny Boswell called the acquisition of this new processor “historic” for a radio station in Mississippi.

“Radio stations the size of Breezy 101 rarely have equipment of this caliber,” said Boswell. “You’re most likely to find something like it used at stations in larger markets like Dallas or Los Angeles.”

Not only will the processor impact the sound on your radio dial, it will also improve the sound if you listen on the Breezy 101 app or the Breezy 101 online audio stream.