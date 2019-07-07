Breezy News On Power Backup

Breezy News is running on auxiliary power this Sunday.

A power loss was reported to have started early in the morning hours around 4:00 am on the west side of the Kosciusko area, according to reports.

Boswell Media is currently running on power backup to be able to seve the community with the latest news. Johnny Boswell President of Boswell Media said that the outage seems to be widespread in the area.

According to Kosciusko Water and Light, the issue is at an Entergy substation and they currently have a technician on site to repair the outage.

We ask for your continued patience in this mater as crews work diligently to restore power to the community.