Breezy101 Church Bulletin

- Wesley United Methodist Church invites everyone to their Fall Revival starting September 9-11. Service starts at 6pm on Sunday and 7 pm on Monday and Tuesday. The guest speaker is Rev. Terrence Hull, Associate Pastor of Acworth United Methodist Church in Acworth, GA. Come and be blessed. We look forward to seeing you.
- Ethel Baptist Church will hold its Fall Revival September 9-12, 2018. Beginning on Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Steve Jordan, Attala Baptist Association Director of Missions will bring the message. On Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. and Monday evening at 7:00 p.m., Rev. Donald Self, pastor of Second Baptist Church, will bring the message. Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 7:00 p.m., Rev. Matt Steed, pastor of Shiloh Baptist will bring the message. Mary Jordan will lead the music for all services. All are invited to attend these services.
- The Indian Springs Trail Ride will be held on Saturday, September 15th in south Winston County. It will leave the Indian Springs church parking lot, 12 miles SW of Louisville, at 10 A.M.
- Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church would like to invite your Pastor and church family to our Fall Revival starting Monday, September 17 – Wednesday, September 19 at 7:15 p.m. nightly. There will be a different speaker each night. Your presence will be greatly appreciated. Come and be blessed.
- Mt.Pilgrim M.B. Church will hold Quarterly Youth Leadership Program to be held Sept. 23rd, 2018 at 4:00pm. The program is for all youths to come and take part as well. We hope to see you at either of the services. Come out and be blessed in the Lord.
- Zama Baptist Church will host the professional bluegrass/gospel band Williamson Branch on Sunday, September 23 at 10:30 am. This is a free event, but a love offering will be received. Williamson Branch is an internationally known band with 3 generations of family. They welcome their newest member, Anthony Howell as the banjo player. Everyone is welcome.
- Bethlehem M. B. Church of Sallis, will have their annual Women’s Day Program September 23 at 2:30 p.m. Our speaker will be First Lady Amishau Harmon. Please come out and be blessed.
- Annual Fall Revival at Christian Liberty M.B. Church will be September 16-18, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. each night. Dr. Michael T. Williams, College Hill M.B. Church, Jackson, MS will be the guest minister.
- The Combined Choir of Christian Liberty M.B. Church invites everyone to attend a Community Choir Concert on Saturday, September 22, 2;018, at 5 p.m. here in our Sanctuary. Each choir is asked to sing two selections and prepare to sing the finale song, “Why We Sing,” by Kirk Franklin. Refreshments will be served.
- Faith Temple and Owens Chapel will host a “Combine Choir Day” on Sunday, September 30 at 3 pm at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church. Guests for the day include Mrs. Marva McKinley from MS Mass Choir, The Wilson Singers, Word of Righteousness. For more info, contact Sis. Lisa Riley at 662-582-0768. Everyone is invited. Refreshments will be served.
- Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church will hold a benefit for Evangelist Katie Jamison on Sunday, September 30 at 3 pm. Any donations or gifts should be mailed to the church: 2230 Conley St, McCool, MS 39108. For more information contact Luther Porter at 662-547-6370, or Traciellya Nelson at 601-502-7778.
