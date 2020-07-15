BreezyNews content provider Doyle Goss dies at 54

Doyle Goss, a member of the BreezyNews and Boswell Media Family, passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 54.

Goss was a well known entrepreneur throughout Kosciusko and Attala County. At the time of his passing, he owned Goss Properties, a rental company with an office just off the square downtown.

Throughout the years, Goss had a number of ventures in Kosciusko.

He is credited with being the first to bring internet to Kosciusko. In fact, his company Powernet created the very first edition of Breezynews.com in the year 2000.

“The information super highway now has an off ramp in Kosciusko. That was the tagline for the first radio commercial we produced for Doyle back in the mid 1990s,” said Boswell Media CEO Johnny Boswell. “This was before the big companies like AT&T and Bellsouth were providing internet to smaller communities like ours. So he really provided a valuable service to the area.”

An avid photographer, Goss ran the website Kosy Online for approximately seven years. The website was dedicated to covering accidents, fires, shootings, and other news in Kosciusko.

In 2015, Goss joined the Breezy News team as content provider and director of our Emergency Desk.

“Without Doyle, BreezyNews would not be where it is today,” said News Director Breck Riley. “He would go out in all hours of the night to get video and audio. A number of the Associated Press awards we have won were solely due to audio or other content that Doyle provided.”

In his free time, Doyle was a professional ghost hunter with Southern Paranormal. The group traveled all around the southeast to abandoned prisons, old courthouses, and other supposedly haunted locations. In recent years, he helped secure the old Attala County Jail as location for paranormal groups from surrounding states to come investigate.

In the 90s and 2000s, his airbrush stand was a staple at the Natchez Trace Festival.

“Doyle was one of the hardest working men I have ever met…and he was also one of the kindest,” said Riley. “He would routinely bring me coffee to the radio station early in the morning and anytime I played one of his 80s hair bands, he always sent me a text telling me to ‘Rock-n-Roll.’ He will be greatly missed.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at the time of this report.