Bret Michaels to perform Saturday at Choctaw Indian Fair

Bret Michaels, lead singer for the classic rock band Poison, is coming to the Choctaw Indian Fair.

The legendary rock star announced on his social media accounts that he’ll be performing Saturday, July 16.

Micahels and his band will replace Lady A after the the group announced earlier this week that it had to cancel the Choctaw show due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

In a Facebook video, tribal Chief Cyrus Ben announced that the band Rez Dawg will open for Michaels beginning at 7:15 pm.

For tickets, clicks HERE.

For more information on the fair visit www.choctawindianfair.com.

