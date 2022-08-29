HomeAttalaBrick Walls Genealogy Workshop at the Attala County Library

Brick Walls Genealogy Workshop at the Attala County Library

On Tuesday, August 30th @ 6 P.M. Attala County Library will have a special guest genealogist, Jennifer McGillian from Mississippi State Special Collections, presenting a workshop on Brick Walls. She will include in her discussion tips for tracing your female ancestors.

Jennifer McGillan has been the Coordinator (Head) of Manuscripts at Mississippi State University since 2015, and an archivist since 2003. She earned a BA in English from Davidson College in 1997, a MLIS-Archives from the University of Pittsburgh in 2003, and a JD from New York Law School in 2012. Her research interests include genealogy, vintage cooking and recipes, the intersection of disability and archival work, and pirates.

Library genealogists, Ann Breedlove and Jerri Lynn Fountain will also be present. This event is free and open to the public.

