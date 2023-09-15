Bridge on Hwy 35 in Carroll County to be closed for repairs

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is alerting motorists in Carroll County of an upcoming bridge closure that will impact travel. The bridge closure on State Route 35 over the Petacocowa Creek, 2 miles south of the Grenada County line, is set for Sept. 20, 2023.

During that time, repairs will be made on the bridge, including driving new pilings on both sides of existing pilings that have deteriorated over time, threatening the structural integrity of the bridge. There will also be some minor work to repaint existing steel members and repairs to the concrete deck and railing.

Talbot Bros. Construction was awarded the $1.3 million contract in July. The project is expected to be completed Spring 2024.

Message boards are now in place warning motorists of the upcoming bridge closure. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route. To stay up to date on road conditions throughout the state, download the free MDOT Traffic app, visit MDOTtraffic.com and like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.