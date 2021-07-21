Bridget Goodnight named new Head Women’s Basketball Coach

The Holmes Community College Board of Trustees named Batesville native Bridget Goodnight as the new head women’s basketball coach at Holmes Community College.

The Magnolia Heights School graduate played basketball for two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College and basketball and tennis for two seasons at Blue Mountain College. At Blue Mountain, she ranked third in three-point shooting during the 1994-95 season and first in free throw shooting in 1995-96. She was also involved in many extracurricular activities at both Northwest and Blue Mountain.

Her coaching and teaching career spans from high schools in North Mississippi including Southern Baptist Educational Center, Magnolia Heights School, Starkville Academy, Houston High School and also at Avoyelles Public Charter School in Louisiana. She was a graduate assistant coach at Delta State before serving as assistant coach at Henderson State University, Pensacola Junior College, Nicholls State University and Gulf Coast State College. She was head coach at Columbia State Community College and most recently at Judson College in Alabama.

“I am grateful and humbled by this opportunity,” Goodnight said. “I am so appreciative to Dr. Haffey and Andy Wood for the trust they are placing in me to lead the women’s basketball program.

“I understand that responsibility comes with opportunity and I will strive each day to exceed all expectations,” she said. “I am looking forward to what’s ahead, and thankful to be coming back home to the great state of Mississippi.”

Goodnight said she has been familiar with Holmes for many years and knew she had to grow as a coach to land a head coaching position.

“Over the years, I have been fortunate enough to learn, grow, and become more prepared,” Goodnight said. “Holmes Community College offers a great overall experience for a student-athlete, provides the resources needed for success, and sets up a pathway for student-athletes to continue their academic and athletic careers.

“As far as the Mississippi CC system, I was a student-athlete at this level, and it is quite an honor to be able to return as a coach,” she said. “The knowledge and experiences I had have served me well and I hope to pass those things along to my players. It will be exciting to compete and a privilege to work alongside the great coaches in this state.”

Goodnight said fans should expect her team’s play to be fast-paced and exciting to watch. “We will be organized and prepared,” she said. “Physical strength and conditioning will be top priorities in order to achieve the results we all want. Defense and rebounding will always be an emphasis, but scoring points will be a focal point in everything we do. Practices will be competitive, purposeful, and energetic in order to prepare us for game competition.

“The players will be expected to compete, to represent themselves, their families, their program, and their college with character. Academics will be the first priority. We want to win on the court, in the classroom, in the community, and on our campus. We will all work together, hold each other accountable, demonstrate respect and gratitude, and do things the best they can be done.”

Goodnight holds an associate of arts degree from Northwest, a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Blue Mountain College and a master’s degree in education from Delta State University.

Story from Steve Diffey with Holmes Community College athletics.