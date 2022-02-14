HomeAttalaBrush Fires Out of Control in Attala

Brush Fires Out of Control in Attala

6:24 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting trespassing at a residence on Bell Street.

8:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on Bachman Street regarding a break-in that occurred there.

11:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Hammond Circle.

12:49 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and McCool Volunteers were dispatched to a controlled burn that was getting out of hand on Highway 411 near Bowie Chapel in the McCool area. MS Forestry Commission was called in to assist.

1:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on East South Street regarding stolen property.

1:25 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were called to a woods fire with structures in danger on Attala road 1030 off Highway 35 just past County Animal Clinic. MS Forestry Commission was called in to assist.

