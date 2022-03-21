HomeAttalaBuilding Ablaze in Attala County

Building Ablaze in Attala County

by

8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart when someone called in reporting that a vehicle struck a shopping cart causing the cart to hit them. No injuries were reported.

11:56 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were called to a building on fire on Attala Road 5004 in the Ethel area. Several structures were in danger of catching fire as well. Firefighters worked quickly to put the flames out.

3:21 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on Attala Road 4101 in the Sallis area.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Operation of E-911 to transfer from Kosciusko to Attala County

Attala Units sent to a 3 car crash

Felony Aggravated DUI and Felony Domestic Violence Arrests in Leake and Attala

Armed Robbery and More in Attala and Leake Arrests

Burglary, Domestic Violence, and Grand Larceny Arrests in Leake & Attala

Photo: Attala County FFA announces Federation winners