Building Ablaze in Attala County

8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart when someone called in reporting that a vehicle struck a shopping cart causing the cart to hit them. No injuries were reported.

11:56 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were called to a building on fire on Attala Road 5004 in the Ethel area. Several structures were in danger of catching fire as well. Firefighters worked quickly to put the flames out.

3:21 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on Attala Road 4101 in the Sallis area.