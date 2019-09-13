Bulldog Battle in Thursday Night Football

The Holmes Bulldogs hosted the fifth-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs in Thursday night football action. Both teams came on strong, holding the other scoreless in the first quarter. The second quarter was when the scoring took off. But it was all Gulf Coast, three touchdowns making the half-time score 21-0.

The third quarter continues the Gulf Coast dominance with two more touchdowns until Holmes breaks the streak with their own touchdown, 34-7 at the end of the third. With another Gulf Coast touchdown early in the fourth, the final score is 41-7.

Easton Curry was named the Player of the Game.

Join us next week as our Holmes Bulldogs travel to Booneville to face the Northeast Mississippi Tigers. Gameplay begins a half hour later at 7:00. All Holmes football games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.