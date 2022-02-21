HomeAttalaBulldogs advance in playoffs with blowout win

Bulldogs advance in playoffs with blowout win

The McAdams Bulldogs are moving on the to the quarterfinals of the 1A MHSAA State Tournament.

The team advanced with a blowout with over Resurrection Catholic Saturday.

McAdams will host West Tallahatchie in the third round game Saturday Feb. 26, with winner set to advance to the semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

The complete bracket can be seen HERE.

