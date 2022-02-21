Bulldogs advance in playoffs with blowout win

The McAdams Bulldogs are moving on the to the quarterfinals of the 1A MHSAA State Tournament.
The team advanced with a blowout with over Resurrection Catholic Saturday.
McAdams will host West Tallahatchie in the third round game Saturday Feb. 26, with winner set to advance to the semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
The complete bracket can be seen HERE.
Bulldog Basketball
Final:
McAdams – 90
Resurrection Catholic- 61
Great team win tonight. On to the 3rd round next Saturday night. The Bulldogs will host the West Tally Choctaws… Time to be announced later in the week…Be there! We need all the Bulldog Nation in the stands.
— McAdams High School (@McAdamsBulldogs) February 20, 2022