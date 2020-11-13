Bulldogs Come Up Short at Homecoming

Holmes Community College celebrated their homecoming Thursday afternoon and hosted the Rangers of Northwest Community College. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get any traction on the undefeated Rangers team and lost, with a final score of 41-13. They fall to 0-4 on the season.

Justice Robinson was named the Player of the Game.

Next week, the Bulldogs host the ICC Indians in a game that kicks off at 6:30 PM. Join us at 6:00 for the pre-game show, available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.