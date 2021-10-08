Bulldogs Falls to Wildcats of Pearl River Community College

The Holmes Bulldogs traveled to Poplarville to play the Pearl River Wildcats. Both teams came out blazing with each team scoring a touchdown in the first minute of the game. After that, it was all Pearl River. First quarter score 27-7, Wildcats. Pearl River scored again in the second, making the halftime score 34-7.

In the second half, it was all Wildcats. Final score, 55-7.

Kerrick Ross was named the Player of the game.

Join us next time when the Bulldogs travel to Fulton to take on the Indians of Itawamba Community College.