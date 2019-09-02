Bulldogs Host Golden Eagles on Saturday with New Enhancements for the Fans!

STARKVILLE – With college football set to return to Starkville on Sept. 7, Mississippi State Athletics unveiled several new, exciting fan experience enhancements at Davis Wade Stadium for the 2019 season.

“Our commitment to providing a championship-level fan experience at our athletic venues is stronger than ever,” said Director of Athletics John Cohen. “We value the feedback of our Bulldog family, and these new initiatives reflect their responses. The Davis Wade Stadium fan experience is unique and means so much to so many people. It’s important that we continue to enhance it and make it a positive experience for everyone.”

MSU launched the Hail State Family Fan Experience survey initiative two years ago in an effort to best serve Bulldog fans. Among the many enhancements being implemented based on feedback are:

· improvements to the metal detector entry process

· new cash only quick-serve concession kiosks, as well as maintaining the dramatically reduced concession prices introduced in 2018

· new concession menu items, including Philly cheese steaks, corn dogs, chili cheese fries, chicken tenders, funnel cakes and more

· sound system enhancements, including the addition of eight new speakers, while also expanding clarity and coverage throughout the stadium

· east side restroom improvements

· reduction of single-game parking prices in some lots

· “Keep Gameday Clean” campaign to promote a clean environment in tailgating areas

· enhanced cell service equipment for major carriers

· wheelchair accessible carts and disability carts to transport fans from Reserved ADA lots and MSU Transit shuttle drop-off points to the stadium, significantly reducing walking distances

View the full Hail State Family Feedback Top 10 survey responses and solutions here with the enhancements.

Comprehensive gameday information is available at HailState.com/gameday.

Season tickets for the 2019 campaign are available at HailState.com/tickets, by calling 1-888-GO-DAWGS or in person at the MSU Athletic Ticket Office on the first floor of the Bryan Athletic Administration Building (288 Lakeview Drive), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.