Bulldogs Lose Homecoming Game to Northwest Rangers

It was bright and warm for Holmes Community College’s homecoming festivities and ball game. The Bulldogs hosted the Rangers of Northwest.

The first half was hard and fast with the Bulldogs ahead 14-13. The second half was close, down to a point difference at times, but the Bulldogs fell to the Rangers with a final of 36-28.

Deion Smith was named the Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts Player of the Game.

Join us next week when the Bulldogs travel all the way south to Summit to close out regular season play against the Southwest Bears. You can find all Holmes games on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.