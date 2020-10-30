Bulldogs Lose in Holmes Home Opener

In this crazy season, Holmes Community College had their home opener after the season is usually over! But we all just roll with it, however it comes, this fall sports season.

The Bulldogs hosted the NEMCC Tigers Thursday night, the first game after a covid break. The teams were fairly evenly matched, each scoring a touchdown in the first half, making the half-time score 7-7.

In the second half, Holmes came out, quick, with a field goal. The Tigers answer with a touchdown. And that became the final, 14-10, Tigers, with the Holmes Bulldogs falling to 0-2 in this abbreviated season.

Kyren Batey was named the Player of the Game.

Next week, the Bulldogs play the Tigers of Coahoma Community College, in Clarksdale. The game starts an hour later, at seven p.m. Be sure to join us here on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, or the Breezy News app to hear more Bulldogs football!