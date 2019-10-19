Bulldogs Lose on the Road Against Mississippi Delta

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs traveled to Moorhead to play the Mississippi Delta Community College Trojans Saturday afternoon. Both teams came out strong, each scoring a touchdown. The Bulldogs added another touchdown, and the Trojans got a field goal. First quarter score, 14-10, Bulldogs. In the second quarter, both teams kept up the fireworks, with Holmes scoring three touchdowns and Mississippi Delta one. Halftime score, 35-17.

The second half brought out a recharged Trojans team. They scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, 35-31. The fourth quarter showed the Bulldogs beating their way down the field for a touchdown, followed by the Trojans, 42-39. With less than two minutes left, the Trojans surprised with another touchdown! With 1:14 left on the clock, it was do-or-die for the Bulldogs. But they couldn’t pull it out. Final score, 46-42, Mississippi Delta.

Tyler Taylor was named the Player of the Game.

Join us next week on Thursday, October 24th, when the Bulldogs have their last game of the regular season and their homecoming. The game will be broadcast on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app, starting at 2:30.