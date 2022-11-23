Bulldogs place 11 on All-MACCC North Division Team; Wood named Co-Coach of the Year for the North

Story by Steve Diffey with HolmesAthletics.com

GOODMAN — The Holmes Community College Bulldogs placed 11 members on the All-MACCC North Division Team for the 2022 season. Head Coach Marcus Wood was named Co-Coach of the Year for the North Division.

The Bulldogs, who finished 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the North, had one on the First Team, two on the Second Team and eight on the Honorable Mention list.

On the offensive side, the honorees included: First Team, Philip Short, quarterback, Madison, Madison Central; Second Team, A.J. Davis IV, receiver, Alcoa, Tenn., Maryville, Tenn. and Luke Moffett, kicker, Amory, Hatley; and Honorable Mention, Jahiem Shack, receiver, Grenada, Grenada; and Robert Cook, offensive line, D’Iberville, D’Iberville and Markel Bell, offensive line, Cleveland, Cleveland Central.

Short finished the season 187-of-317 for 1976 and 15 touchdowns with a 121.9 quarterback rating. Davis caught 54 passes for 681 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs. He also had two rushing touchdowns. Moffett made 6-of-7 field goals and 6-of-6 extra points. Shack had 48 receptions for 509 yards and three touchdowns. Cook and Bell were mainstays along the offensive front for the Bulldogs.

On the defensive side, the honorees included: Honorable Mention, Breon Jordan, linebacker, Philadelphia, Philadelphia and Reid Pulliam, linebacker, Belton, Texas, Life Christian; Laquan Robinson, defensive back, Greenville, Ala., Greenville, Ala. and Jodie Williams, defensive back, Canton, Holmes County Central; and Chris Walley, defensive line, Stateline, Wayne County.

Jordan finished the season with 42 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. Pulliam led the Bulldogs with 75 tackles with 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He also had one interception, two forced fumbles and one recovered fumble. Robinson had 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception. Williams had 46 tackles, one interception and one half tackle for loss. Walley had 40 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks with one forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.