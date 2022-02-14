Bulldogs win Region Tournament Championship

`The McAdams Bulldogs are the Region 6-1A Tournament Champions.
The team captured the title Friday night with a 49-47 win over Leake County.
As a region championship, the Bulldogs earn a number 1 seed in the playoffs.
Being a number seed means the Bulldogs can play at home the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Bulldog Basketball
Final:
McAdams – 49
Leake County – 47
Congratulations to your Back to Back Region 6-1A champion! 🏆 #WeAreMcadams #Bulldogsstrong pic.twitter.com/EmwlZoZUZP
— McAdams High School (@McAdamsBulldogs) February 12, 2022