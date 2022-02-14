Bulldogs win Region Tournament Championship

HomeAttalaBulldogs win Region Tournament Championship

`The McAdams Bulldogs are the Region 6-1A Tournament Champions.

The team captured the title Friday night with a 49-47 win over Leake County.

As a region championship, the Bulldogs earn a number 1 seed in the playoffs.

Being a number seed means the Bulldogs can play at home the first two rounds of the playoffs.

