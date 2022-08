Burgalry, shoplifting, and other recent arrests

On 8-4-2022, Jerome Gentry, a 59-year-old b/m form Kosciusko, was arrested for Commercial Burglary at Campbells Motel by Officer Jordan Burdine.

On 8-4-2022, Garrett Moyer, a 28-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Lucas Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 8-2-2022, Shanell Foundren, a 34-year-old b/f form Kosciusko, was arrested for Commercial Burglary on Carl’s Lane by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 7-31-2022, Lamario Primer, a 33-year-old b/m form Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Resisting Arrest on South Huntington Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 7-29-2022, Sandra Gardner, a 53-year-old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on West North Street by Officer Jordan Burdine.

On 7-26-2022, Carolyn Sharkey, a 51-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Max Burdine.