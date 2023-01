Tuesday, January 10, 2022

At 5:30 a.m., Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Rd 4127 for a home invasion in progress that ended in a crashed car and a caught criminal. Click here to read more.

At 5:47 p.m., there was a report of an accident with unknown injuries on Highway 12 at Parkway Plaza where the vehicle had went nose-first into the ditch. Arriving on scene, there were no injuries.