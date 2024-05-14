Big Deals!
Burglary and Aggravated Assault on a LEO in Attala and Leake Arrests

TORI CHIPLEY, 24, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSHUA D CONRAD, 33, of Moorhead, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Aggravated Assault on LEO in the Line of Duty, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle – Reckless or Willful Disregard for Safety, KPD.  Bond $100,000, $750,000, $10,000.

 

KILRAY R GREEN, 34, of Kosciusko, Felony Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KELVIN KINCAID, 40, of Carthage, Felony Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CHARLES M MOONEY, 47, of Carthage, Felony Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTHONY C NEWMAN, 35, of Batesville, Possession of Marijuana, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, KPD.  Bond $0, N/A.

 

GREGORY R TAYLOR, 58, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Public Drunk, Open Container, KPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

MATTHEW E WILHITE, 36, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

