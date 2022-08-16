HomeAttalaBurglary and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Burglary and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

CAMERON ALLEN, 25, of Heidelberg, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, CPD.  Bond $25,000.

 

FRANK BROWN, 50, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ELIZABETH K CAIN, 37, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

JOSHUA CARLILE, 40, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

LORIE D CARLILE, 41, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

KEVIN L CRAPPS, 40, of Carthage, Felony Moving Violation – Change or Mutilation of Motor Vehicle Identification Number, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

 

KELLEY DUETT, 34, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

KENDRICK D FICKLIN, 36, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 2, CPD.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

JOI HARRIS, 39, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, CPD.  Bond $239.25, N/A.

 

GARY HOLLOWAY, 33, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 5, CPD.  Bond $0 X 5.

