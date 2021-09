Burglary and Felonious Child Abuse in Attala & Leake Arrests

DERRICK D BEAMON, 30, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

SYLVESTER BURKS, 39, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

LIRENZO T CARTER, 29, of Carthage, Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KIMBERLY S CISTRUNK, 42, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

ERICA DAWSON, 33, of Sallis, Felony Child Abuse with Bodily Harm, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond $5,000, N/A.

TYQUANE L FELTON, 25, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD. Bond $5,000.

RICKY J FICKLIN, 33, of Lena, Hold for Other Agency, Bench Warrant, Warrant, Warrant, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $2,500, N/A.

SHANELL A FONDREN, 33, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E of a Dwelling, KPD. Bond $50,000.

OLLIE HAMPTON, 58, of West, Warrant, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $1,000.

ALEX M HICKMAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Hold for Drug Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JAMEY G HUTCHINSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.