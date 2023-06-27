HomeAttalaBurglary and Multiple Disorderlies and Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake

Burglary and Multiple Disorderlies and Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake

RUBY N BRASHEAR, 28, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, WGPD.  Bond $500, $500.

 

ROBERT CHANDLER, 69, of Kosciusko, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

HANNA M DALLAS, 26, of Ethel, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Other County – Kosciusko Municipal Court, ACSO.  Bond $15,000, N/A.

 

CHRISTOPHER D ERVING, 37, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $6,200, $0.

 

SHANELL A FONDREN, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

LERENZO FORT, 22, of Byram, Reckless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

AVIA GRAFFREE, 33, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

 

LARRY J GRAY, 31, of Carthage, No Insurance, Motor Vehicle Lighting Equipment Violation, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

 

SHAWNA V JONES, 34, of Carthage, False Reporting of a Crime, CPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

WESLEY JONES, 67, of Walnut Grove, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Burglary – B&E, Grand Larceny, LCSO.  Bond $500, N/A, N/A.

 

ALONZO J KELLY, 23, of Carthage, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, MHP.  Bond N/A, $0.

 

ISAIACS LOPEZ, 22, Public Drunk, Hold for ICE, LCSO.  Bond $500, N/A.

