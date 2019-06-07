Burglary and other recent arrests

On June 6, 2019, Christopher D. Erving, a 33 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and No Drivers License on Northview Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On June 5, 2019, Christina M. Cain-Harmon, a 32 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia and No Drivers License on Highway 12 West by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On June 5, 2019, Joseph P. Stewart, a 53 year old b/m from Greenwood, was arrested for 2 counts of Burglary on Fenwick Street by Investigator Martin Roby.

On June 3, 2019, Kristi Kelley, a 38 year old w/f from McCool was arrested for Failure to Appear on Goodman Street by Officer Lucas Smith.

On June 2, 2019, Ruben Williams, a 44 year old b/m from Greenwood was arrested for Suspended Drivers License and No Proof of Insurance on Fenwick Street by Officer Lucas Smith.

On June 2, 2019, Clifton Killpiacher, a 43 year old b/m from Memphis, was arrested for misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance and Suspended Drivers License on Highway 12 East by Lt. Greg Collins.

On June 2, 2019, Marcus Ingram, a 43 year old b/m from Memphis, was arrested for misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance on Highway 12 East by Lt. Greg Collins.

On June 2, 2019, Stacy Boatman, a 37 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for 2 counts of Failure to Appear on Highway 43 South by Officer Devante Lewis.

On June 1, 2019, Johnathon Cabaniss, a 20 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI- 2nd offense and No Drivers License on Highway 35 North by Lt. Greg Collins.

On 5-29-2019, Larry Winters, a 56 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence-Simple Assault on North Wells Street by Officer James Ward.

On 5-29-2019, Chetay M. Jefferson, a 44 year old b/f from Sallis, was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Officer Michael Jones.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.