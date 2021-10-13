Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property Arrests in Attala and Leake

CRYSTAL A ALFORD, 41, of Carthage, Bond Surrender, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

HATTIE C BEAMON, 20, of Carthage, Burglary – B&E Dwelling, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

SHAMONICA BRAZZLE, 26, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER C DORMAN, 26, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $500, $500, $500.

REGINALD E GRAY, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

LARZIAH A HALL, 28, of Kosciusko, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No License, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

MARCO HOLDEN, 29, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Telephone Service, Warrant, CPD. Bond $0, N/A.

TERI L HOWARD, 20, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JAMIE R LEPARD, 42, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A.

LOURIE A LEPARD, 42, of Kosciusko, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, ACSO. Bond $10,000.

ZACARIAS GARCIA MARDOQUEO, 32, Careless Driving, Open Container, No License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $168, $389.25, $418, $418.

ALONZO J MCGOWN, 20, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, False ID, Warrant, CPD. Bond $424.25, $1,139.25, $0.

ERIK A PEREZ-LOPEZ, 18, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Driving on Wrong Side, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, WGPD. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0, $0, $0.