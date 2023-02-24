Burglary and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling in Leake and Attala

HomeAttalaBurglary and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling in Leake and Attala

KELLSI A JACKSON, 34, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

TRAVIS A JAMES, 20, of Carthage, Breaking and Entering of a Dwelling, Felony Hold for Drug Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $14,000, N/A.

 

BENJAMIN D JOHNSON, 24, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

MATTHEW D JONES, 19, of Carthage, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

LYDARIUS M KEITH, 23, of Lexington, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

KENNETH D KIMBLE, 31, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JOHNNY J KINCAID, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Public Drunk, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond N/A, $339.25, $239.25, $424.25, $415.25, $0.

 

TYLER LATHEM, 35, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $424.25, $1,348.50.

 

MEMORY H MCGEE, 42, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

CLARENCE MCGOWAN, 47, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Seat Belt Violation, LCSO.  Bond $20,000, $500, $500.

 

MAQUAN MEREDITH, 18, of Kosciusko, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Minor, Exhibiting a Weapon in a Threatening Minor, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD.  Bond $3,100, $3,100, $1,300, $1,100.

 

JAMES E NORRIS, 40, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

