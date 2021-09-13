Burglary, assault, and other recent arrests

On 09-09-2021, Bobby K. Huffman, Jr., a 29 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence-Simple Assault on Highway 12 West by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 09-05-2021, Tyquane L. Felton, a 25 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault on Highway 12 West by Lt. Wilbert Nelson.

On 09-04-2021, Cedrick D. Thompson, a 44 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on Lucas Street by Captain Cody Williams.

On 08-30-2021, Shanell Fondren, a 33 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for (2) counts of Burglary on Carl’s Lane by Investigator Martin Roby.

On 08-30-2021, Paul D. Rimmer, a 31 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for (2) counts of Burglary on Carl’s Lane by Investigator Greg Collins.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.