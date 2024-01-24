HomeAttalaBurglary, Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Assault Arrests in Attala and Leake

Burglary, Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Assault Arrests in Attala and Leake

ABREU ARISMENDY, 38, of Ethel, Careless Driving, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

FRANKIE L BINGHAM, 45, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

JEFFERY CALLINGTON, 33, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, ACSO.  Bond $3,000, $1,000.

 

JERRETT K CLAYTON, 22, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

WALTER COOPER, 65, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, ACSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

ZACHARY T FAULKNER, 44, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $2,500, $500, $500.

 

RAELISHIA R FOX, 33, of Kosciusko, Profanity in a Public Place, KPD.  Bond $500.

 

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 33, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $399.25, $239.25.

 

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 33, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $399.25, $239.25.

 

SHALISA E ISOM, 34, of Conehatta, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

MICHAEL A LEWIS, 38, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO,  Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

MATTHEW B MOOREHEAD, 28, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, ACSO.  Bond $2,000.

 

GARRETT B MOYER, 30, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond N/A, $1,100.

 

JOHNNY W SCOTT, 42, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

DOMINIQUE L STOVALL, 45, of Carthage, Speeding, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $228, $478.

 

CLINTON K WATSON, 61, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond N/A.

