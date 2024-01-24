Burglary, Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Assault Arrests in Attala and Leake

ABREU ARISMENDY, 38, of Ethel, Careless Driving, MHP. Bond $1,000.

FRANKIE L BINGHAM, 45, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500.

JEFFERY CALLINGTON, 33, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, ACSO. Bond $3,000, $1,000.

JERRETT K CLAYTON, 22, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

WALTER COOPER, 65, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, ACSO. Bond $25,000.

ZACHARY T FAULKNER, 44, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $2,500, $500, $500.

RAELISHIA R FOX, 33, of Kosciusko, Profanity in a Public Place, KPD. Bond $500.

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 33, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $399.25, $239.25.

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 33, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $399.25, $239.25.

SHALISA E ISOM, 34, of Conehatta, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500.

MICHAEL A LEWIS, 38, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

MATTHEW B MOOREHEAD, 28, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, ACSO. Bond $2,000.

GARRETT B MOYER, 30, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,100.

JOHNNY W SCOTT, 42, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

DOMINIQUE L STOVALL, 45, of Carthage, Speeding, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $228, $478.

CLINTON K WATSON, 61, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond N/A.