Burglary, Domestic Violence, and Grand Larceny Arrests in Leake & Attala

KATELAN D JOHNSON, 37, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

GENE A JONES, 44, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $0.

PHILLIP L KELLY, 43, of Lena, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,000.

RYAN LEWIS, 32, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, LCSO. Bond $1,500.

KEVIN T LUCKETT, 48, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $3,500, N/A.

LAREON MCCURDY, 23, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, LCSO. Bond $0.

JULIUS R MILLS, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, Receiving Stolen Property, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $0, $1,139.25, $1,000, $1,174.25, $674.25.

DAVID MOORE, 58, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $0.

MARGARET K NABORS, 23, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant, ACSO. Bond N/A.

JESSIE D NASH, 42, of Carthage, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD. Bond $35,000.

JOSEPH A NOLA, 40, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

EDWARD G PULLIN, 44, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $20,000, $1,000.

KATINA K SKEEN, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $0.

RODRIGOUS D TATE, 19, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

BENJAMIN L VIVIANS, 42, of Lena, Felony Indictment, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

ZACHARY B VOWELL, 29, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

ROBERT J WELCH, 46, of Carthage, Felony Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $15,000, $15,000, N/A.