Burglary, Drug Possession with Intent to Sell, and Credit Card Fraud in Leake and Attala

ROBERT ALSTON, 19, of Ethel, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JAMARION K COOK, 27, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, No Insurance, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirement Violation, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Tag, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500, $1,000, $500, $500.

MATTHEW LODGE, 33, of McCalla, AL, Hold for Another State, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CASEY D MORRIS, 45, of Lena, Felony Use of Credit Cards with Intent to Defraud, Bond Surrender, LCSO.  Bond $2,000, $7,000.

 

ALBERTO SALVADOR-VASQUEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, N/A.

 

ERICA M STEEN, 37, of Sallis, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $1,300, $900.

 

LAKENNA M WALKER, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

