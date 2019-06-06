burglary, DUI and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Anthony L Broadway, 36, 71 Durant Lane, Durant, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Willie D Dear, 34, 604 Williams Street, Carthage, no drivers license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance, Carthage PD

Reynaldo M Ealy, 34, 179 Quail Run Road, Lena, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, hold for CPD, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Nolan g Gentry, 59, 502 Moore Street, Kosciusko, public drunk, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Melissa L Irwin, 36, 10330 County Road 2806, Philadelphia, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept

Sulinda M Johsnons, 40, 135 Parkridge Lane, Lena, disturbing the peace, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept

Travis C Love, 31, 5668 Attala Road, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Trevor L Sam, 18, 311 East Main Street, Sandersville, commercial burglary, Carthage PD

Calvin C Skinner, 30, 15330 Emory Road, West, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, Kosciusko PD

Becky M Storey, 38, 603 Goodman Street, Kosciusko, credit card use with intent to defraud, resisting arrest, fleeing, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)