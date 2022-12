Burglary, DUIs, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

SAMUEL BROOKS, 66, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $0.

RUBIN L CALBERT, 37, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Leo, CPD. Bond$0, $0.

ANTHONY A CALLAHAN, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

ROBERT CHANDLER, 68, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E Dwelling, KPD. Bond $10,000.

TERRY O CREMEEN, 57, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Serving Days, CPD. Bond $424.25, N/A.

ALVIN D HANNAH, 32, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

DAVID A MCDONALD, 27, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

ISRAEL MIRANDA-AGUSTIN, 26, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, N/A.

JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond N/A.

COREY J SMITH, 19, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $228.

JOHN R VEASLEY, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MHP. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, N/A.