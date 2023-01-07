Burglary, DUIs, and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake

HomeAttalaBurglary, DUIs, and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake

FREDY R LOPEZ, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirements Violation, Hold for ICE, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

 

AJ LUCKETT, 54, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

JALANTA MHOON, 21, of Starkville, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Speeding, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

ABELARDO PEREZ JIMENEZ, 26, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Hold for ICE, LCSO.  Bond $500, N/A.

 

JAMES SHEPARD, 35, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

ELIJAH E SMITH, 24, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $500, $0.

 

WALTER SOLOMON, 54, of Lena, Burglary – B&E of a Dwelling, Petit Larceny, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, N/A.

 

JOHN L STRICKLAND, 32, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond  N/A.

 

DWILETTE TUBBY, 40, of Walnut Grove, Improper Equipment, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $218, $0.

 

CARNEIL M TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

SUATTARRUS T WHITE, 30, of Lena, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 3, WGPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0 X 3.

