Burglary, DUIs, and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake

FREDY R LOPEZ, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirements Violation, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

AJ LUCKETT, 54, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

JALANTA MHOON, 21, of Starkville, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Speeding, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

ABELARDO PEREZ JIMENEZ, 26, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $500, N/A.

JAMES SHEPARD, 35, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

ELIJAH E SMITH, 24, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $500, $0.

WALTER SOLOMON, 54, of Lena, Burglary – B&E of a Dwelling, Petit Larceny, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, N/A.

JOHN L STRICKLAND, 32, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DWILETTE TUBBY, 40, of Walnut Grove, Improper Equipment, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $218, $0.

CARNEIL M TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

SUATTARRUS T WHITE, 30, of Lena, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 3, WGPD. Bond $0, $0, $0 X 3.