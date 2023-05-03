HomeAttalaBurglary, Grand Larceny, Assault, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

Burglary, Grand Larceny, Assault, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

by

TOMEH REED, 26, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

TYLER Q RICKS, 28, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Larceny Trespass – Joyriding, Telephone Harassment by Solicitors, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond $500, $1,139.25, $500, $1,000, $1,000.

 

SAPHIRE M SEAY, 21, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Tag, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $639.25, $218, $674.25, $649.25, $418.

 

JOHN D TOWNSEND, 24, of Sallis, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $4,047.50.

 

DE’SHUNTI C TRIPLETT, 19, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, KPD.  Bond $900.

 

TANGENEKA T WARD, 25, of Forest, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, No Tag, Speeding, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418, $299.25, $248.

 

ANTONIA WASHINGTON, 20, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, KPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

MATTHEW D WHITACRE, 21, of Walnut Grove, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Grand Larceny, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $7,500, $7,500, $10,000, N/A, N/A.

 

TROLONTE A WINTERS, 24, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency – Attala Justice Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

