Burglary, trespassing and other recent arrests

On 3-27-2021, Timothy Halderman, was arrested for burglary and trespassing.

On 3-27-2021, Angel Halderman, was arrested for burglary and trespassing.

On 3-27-2021, Robby Hutchinson, was arrested for burglary and carrying a concealed weapon.

On 3-24-2021, Valeri Frances Westbrook, was arrested for drug/narcotics violations and disorderly conduct.

On 3-23-2021, Eddie Hugese Willis, was arrested for trespassing.

On 3-22-2021, Prentice D. Caples was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On 3-16-2021, Jamario Ferguson, was arrested for simple assault and petit larceny.

On 3-16-2021. Robert Shane Hubbert, was arrested for making terroristic threats.

On 3-15-2021, Donald Maury Walley, was arrested for DUI.

On 3-15-2021, Ashley Frazier, was arrested for credit card fraud.

On 3-14-2021, Joseph Daniel Parish, was arrested for DUI and disorderly conduct.

On 3-13-2021, Garret Moyer, was arrested for destruction of property and trespassing.

On 3-13-2021, Nathaniel Lane, was arrested for destruction of property and trespassing.

On 3-12-2021, Hayden Burns, was arrested for burglary/breaking & entering.

On 3-11-2021, Ashford Coffee, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of controlled substance, and reckless driving.

On 3-10-2021, Mandy Sheree Higginbotham, was arrested for shoplifting.

On 3-7-2021, David Garnett, was arrested for grand larceny.

On 3-6-2021. Alec L. Glaze, was arreted for trespassing.

On 3-6-2021, Joseph W. Deason, was arrested for trespassing.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made Attala County Sheriff’s Office.