On Wednesday at 6:58pm, KPD was dispatched to First Baptist Church for a report of a bus being broken into.

At 7:43pm, the Dollar General at Parkway Plaza called to report a shoplifter.

At 8:44pm, officers were requested on Fairground Street for a dispute amongst neighbors.

At 9:09pm, officers responded to a call about children firing BB guns. Officer reported that the children involved were deterring wild dogs from chasing them.