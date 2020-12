Today on The BreckFast Show we featured Jovial Art for our Business Holiday Highlight.

Jovial Art is owned and operated by Kelly Quick.

Based in Kosciusko, Kelly offers custom jewelry, drawings, paintings, and more.

Jovial Art has a studio located on South Madison street just off the square downtown.

Hear more about Jovial Art in the audio link below.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/18wltfgw1cgv641/Kelly%20Quick%20Jovial%20Art%20on%20the%20Breckfast%20Show.mp3

For more information, visit www.jovialart.com.

