Today on The BreckFast Show we featured The Guitar Academy for our Business Holiday Highlight.

The Guitar Academy opened in mid 2020 and is owned and operated by Drew Townsend.

Drew is a trained musician with a degree in Guitar Performance from the Music Institute in Hollywood, CA.

The Guitar Academy offers both in person and virtual/online lessons for all skill levels of guitar player.

For more information on Drew and The Guitar Academy, visit www.theguitaracademyms.com.

Hear more from Drew himself in the audio link below.