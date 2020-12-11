Home » Local » Business Holiday Highlight: The Sandwich Shop

Michelle Atkinson joined us on The BreckFast Show to tell us more about The Sandwich Shop for today’s Business Holiday Highlight.

The Sandwich Shop has been open for almost a year and is located at 106 C Veterans Memorial Dr Kosciusko, MS 39090.

The Sandwich Shop offers a wide variety of sandwiches, made with fresh meat, cheeses, and bread. The shop also has a Soup of the Day and offers catering services.

Stop by The Sandwich Shop this holiday season for a meal or pick up a gift certifcate as a Christmas gift.

For more information, visit The Sandwich Shop on Facebook.

Pictured: Bologna, cheese, and bacon sandwich with a side of chips and pickle.

 

 

