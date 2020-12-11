Michelle Atkinson joined us on The BreckFast Show to tell us more about The Sandwich Shop for today’s Business Holiday Highlight.

The Sandwich Shop has been open for almost a year and is located at 106 C Veterans Memorial Dr Kosciusko, MS 39090.

The Sandwich Shop offers a wide variety of sandwiches, made with fresh meat, cheeses, and bread. The shop also has a Soup of the Day and offers catering services.

Stop by The Sandwich Shop this holiday season for a meal or pick up a gift certifcate as a Christmas gift.

For more information, visit The Sandwich Shop on Facebook.

Audio: https://dl.dropbox.com/s/9h0lgif8i957z1g/The%20Sandwich%20Shop%20Holiday%20Highlight.mp3

Pictured: Bologna, cheese, and bacon sandwich with a side of chips and pickle.