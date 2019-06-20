Busy Night for First Responders (Audio)

The storm front that moved through the county overnight had emergency personnel busy.

At 12:23 am Deputy Hugh Curry notified dispatch to call MDOT and The Mississippi Highway Patrol for a large tree across highway 12 near Attala Road 5216. After checking both sides of the downed tree the Deputy found the tree had fell on to a vehicle. The occupants were not injured but unable to exit the vehicle. Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to cut limbs of the tree to assist the motorist in exiting the vehicle. Because the airbags deployed MedStat 203 was called to the scene. No patients were transported.

At 12:45 am Sheriff Tim Nail called to Entergy to be called to highway 12 near the power plant in McAdams for a report of a power line across the roadway. Sheriff Nail advised that the road was completely blocked.

Other trees and roads that were blocked included:

Highway 43 north near Shady Grove

West Jefferson had reports of tree limbs in the roadway.

One lane of traffic was blocked in Carroll County near the Big Black River

A large tree was down near the 164 mile marker on the Natchez Trace.

At 1:05 am Attala Deputies, Sallis Volunteers, MedStat 220 along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of one vehicle MVA on Attala Road 4116. According to reports the vehicle did roll but driver was able to exit the auto. The patient was complaining of head pain at the time of the call. One patient was transported to a Holmes County Hospital.