A camper was completely destroyed by a fire Monday afternoon on Highway 35 North near Attala Road 3245.

The Attala County Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and found the camper fully engulfed in flames. Smoke filled the area as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

The camper was a total loss. No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear.